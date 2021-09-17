Joyce Kazembe Appointed ZEC Spokesperson

0

Source: Joyce Kazembe Appointed ZEC Spokesperson – Lite News by Pindula

Joyce Kazembe

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has appointed Commissioner Joyce Laetitia Kazembe as its spokesperson and chairperson of the National Multi-Party Liaison Committee.

In a brief statement on Twitter on Friday, ZEC said Kazembe replaces Commissioner Qubani Moyo whose tenure of office had expired. The statement read:

ZEC is informing its stakeholders that Commissioner Joyce Laetitia Kazembe is now the Commission’s Media Liaison Person/Spokesperson and Chairperson of the National Multi-Party Liaison Committee following the expiry of Comm Q Moyo’s tenure of office.

