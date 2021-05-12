Source: Judge postpones Chiwenga divorce proceedings – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE divorce hearing of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa which was scheduled to start yesterday has been postponed to July 5 after the court adjudged that Mubaiwa was ill.

Mubaiwa is battling lymphedema and on Monday she was remanded on her hospital bed to June 29 at a private clinic in Harare in a matter where she is facing several allegations, including attempted murder as well as money-

laundering.

Chiwenga’s lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri confirmed that Mubaiwa was indeed ill and could not attend the court.

High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba, however, advised the parties in the matter to come back to court on July 5 for the court to ascertain whether Mubaiwa would be ready to stand trial.

“In light of the submissions made, I will postpone the matter,” Justice Muremba ruled.

Apart from the divorce and several criminal charges levelled against her, Mubaiwa is also fighting for custody of her three children who have been staying with their father for over a year now.

She insisted that she was the lawful custodian of the children and she also wants Chiwenga to pay maintenance for the three children she had with the VP, as well as pay educational and international and regional holiday expenses for the children at five star facilities, inclusive of spending money of not less than the equivalent of US$25 000 per annum and US$15 000 for one fully paid local holiday per annum.