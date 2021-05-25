Judge quizzes Mnangagwa, Chiwenga and ZEC lawyers over by-elections 

HIGH Court Judge Justice Siyabona Musithu on Monday 24 May 2021 quizzed lawyers representing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for their bureaucratic foot-dragging in not lifting the indefinite suspension of by-election

Government in 2020 suspended the holding of by-elections with Chiwengaissuing Statutory Instrument 225 of 2020 which indefinitely banned theholding of all by-elections claiming that it was a precautionarymeasure to contain the spread of coronavirus.But Chiwenga’s ban of by-elections was challenged at the High Court on13 October 2020 by Women’s Academy for Leadership and PoliticalExcellence (WALPE), Election Resource Centre (ERC) and six Harare andMarondera residents namely Ellah Tayengwa, Moud Chinyerere, AgnesTogarepi, Gracious Matsunga, David Gwanzura and Loice Gwangwara.

In the application filed by Tendai Biti of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human

Rights, WALPE, ERC, Tayengwa, Chinyerere, Togarepi, Matsunga, Gwanzura

and Gwangwara, who cited ZEC, Mnangagwa and Chiwenga as respondents,

argued that the suspension was a breach of the Electoral Act and the

Constitution as government should have held by-elections before 30

September 2020 to fill in vacancies in local authorities and in the

National Assembly.

On Monday 24 May 2021, Justice Musithu, who presided over the hearing

and determination of WALPE, ERC and Tayengwa, Chinyerere, Togarepi,

Matsunga, Gwanzura and Gwangwara’s application, quizzed Olivia Zvedi

and Tawanda Kanengoni, the lawyers representing President Mnangagwa,

Chiwenga and ZEC on why government was reluctant to hold by-elections

considering that it had eased national lockdown regulations including

opening schools and universities.

Justice Musithu also asked why government was averse to holding

by-elections and yet other countries such as Tanzania and the United

States of America had held polls recently.

The Judge also asked Zvedi and Kanengoni to give an indication on when

the indefinite suspension of by-elections would be lifted.

In his submissions, Biti argued that the motive of imposing a ban on

by-elections by government has nothing to do with curbing coronavirus

but is a suppression of democracy. He said government had suspended

the Constitution by not implementing its provisions such as holding

by-elections whereas other countries in Africa and beyond have held

polls and emphasised that all constitutional obligations must be

complied with diligently and without delay.

Zvedi argued that it is prudent for government to suspend by-elections

in order to conquer the spread of coronavirus since the risk of a

third wave of the pandemic was high. She also argued that section 86

of the Constitution provides for the limitation of rights hence

government had taken the right decision in suspending by-elections.

Kanengoni argued that holding by-elections at a time of the

coronavirus pandemic would curtail effective participation of the

electorate and said that ZEC could only conduct by-elections once

President Mnangagwa issues a proclamation.

Justice Musithu reserved ruling after hearing submissions by Biti,

Kanengoni and Zvedi and indicated that he needed more time to go

through all the submissions before handing down his verdict on the

application.