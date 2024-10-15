Judgement date set in US$1,5 million fraud case

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Prosper Dembedza
Court Correspondent
Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje will deliver his sentence in a fraud case involving US$1.5 million on October 31.
Martin Murimirambeva allegedly sold businessmen Nyasha Watyoka and Gilbert
Muponda’s property which is valued at US$1,5 million.
It is the State’s case that sometime in 2003, Watyoka and Muponda acquired Theright which owned a property at number 9064 Belgravia, Harare.
The two became the shareholders and directors of the company.
registered themselves as directors of Theright Investments (Pvt) Ltd after misrepresenting to the registrar of companies that
Watyoka and Muponda had resigned.
The accused persons went on to fraudulently sell the company’s property in Belgravia to a company named Kunzekwayedza
The complainants later discovered the offence and reported the matter to the Chief Registrar of Deeds and Companies who instituted internal investigations.
The total value of the potential prejudice is US$1,5 million.
