Dexter Nduna to spend two weeks in remand prison

Crime Reporter

Former Chegutu West legislator Dexter Taona Nduna, who was arrested over the weekend on charges of illegally collecting

parking fees from motorists, has been denied bail after appearing for the third time in Chegutu Magistrates Court on fraud charges.

He was remanded in custody to October 29, 2024.

Allegations are that earlier this month, Nduna misrepresented to two motorists that he was collecting parking fees on behalf of the Municipality of Chegutu.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Tafadzwa Vhore, Nduna misled the motorists by claiming that a company associated with him,

Team Chapter, was responsible for collecting vehicle-parking fees in Chegutu.A police report was made, leading to his arrest.

