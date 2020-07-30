July 31 protests is an Unconstitutional attempt to topple ZANU PF says Kazembe – VIDEO

Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe has branded the hyped July 31 protests as the MDC Alliance’s unconstitutional attempts to reverse the outcome of July 31 2018 elections.

Kazembe accused the MDC Alliance for attempting to unlawfully destroy constitutionalism and democracy in the country using July 31 protests.

The home affairs minister warned that security forces would descend on anyone partaking in the July 31 protests arguing that attempts to encourage mutiny in the security forces had been fruitless.