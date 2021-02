Source: JUST IN: Mahomed Mussa dies | The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe business tycoon Mahomed Mussa died early this morning, a close family source has confirmed the news.

The exact cause of death is yet to be established, but those close to his family say the ailment he succumbed to is related to old age.

Musa was the director and founder of the MM group, which encompasses wholesale of groceries, electrical, home-centre, hardware and LP gas retail.