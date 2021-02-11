Source: JUST IN: Cops under probe | The Herald

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched investigations into a case in which a picture circulating on social media of a woman and two toddlers, believed to be twins are detained at Rhodesville Police Station in Highlands.

The woman who is wearing sleeveless pink top and some black jeans is seen in a holding cell (fence) where they are also two men arrested for unknown charges.

Beside the woman, are the two minor children who are wearing the same type of t-shirts (light blue and black) while outside the holding cells are two policemen believed to be checking or recording the suspects. The policemen are seen holding detention books.

All the three “suspects” are wearing masks while the children are not.

When contacted for comment this morning, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were investigating the matter and would issue a statement soon pertaining the case.

The picture has gone viral on social media and it has caused public outcry.