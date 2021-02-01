Source: JUST IN: Chief Justice mourns Justice Phiri | The Herald

Justice Clement Phiri

Herald Reporter

Chief Justice Luke Malaba has described the death of Justice Clement Phiri as a loss to the country`s judiciary.

Justice Phiri, who died yesterday was one of the country`s sharpest legal brains who at the time of his demise was serving as a High Court judge.

Through a statement, CJ Malaba extended his commiserations with the Phiri family on behalf of the Judicial Services Commission.

“An astute but unassuming Judge, he will be fondly remembered for his immense contribution to the development of the Zimbabwean jurisprudence in the thirty-four years he was part of the justice delivery system. The Zimbabwean Judiciary is poorer without him,” CJ Malaba said.

Justice Phiri had served as a High Court judge for six years. He studied law at the University of Zimbabwe.

After completing his legal studies, he briefly worked in the then Ministry of Local Government, Rural and Urban Development, before going into private practice as a legal practitioner in 1986.

In 2004 he became an Advocate, a position he held until he was appointed a Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe on 16 September 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Mpho Phiri, and his children Mario, Palesa, Felistas and Dimpho.