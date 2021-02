Souurce: JUST IN: Former deputy Minister dies | The Herald

Tendai Savanhu

Herald Reporter

Former deputy Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement Tendai Savanhu has died, after he had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

The former Mbare East MP is reportedly related to Mr Saviour Kasuwere, who confirmed his death on social media platform Twitter.

Mr Kasukuwere posted on micro blogging site, Twitter, mourning the death of Savanhu, but did not say anything regarding the cause of death.