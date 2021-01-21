Source: JUST IN: Chief Mashayamombe laid to rest | The Herald

The late Chief Mashayamombe, born Ignatius Chiketa Kanengoni

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

CHIEF Mashayamombe, born Ignatius Chiketa Kanengoni who succumbed to Covid-19-related complications on Monday evening, was laid to rest at his rural homestead in Mhondoro under Chegutu district yesterday.

He was 86.

Covid-19 regulations were strictly adhered to during burial of the late Chief Mashayamombe who died upon admission at Norton Hospital after developing breathing problems.

He was described as a humble and straightforward traditional leader.

Leader of the Mashonaland West provincial Chief’s Council and Senator, Chief Ngezi born Peter Pasipamire said the province was poorer without Chief Mashayamombe whom he described as a unifier and a fountain of knowledge and wisdom.

“The province and the whole nation have been robbed of a fine traditional leader. As a province, we are poorer without him,” he said.

Chief Dandawa, Senator Try Manyepa Dandawa who served as the provincial council’s leader for 15 years said Chief Mashayamombe contributed immensely to the council.

“He was one of the old chiefs that we had in the Council of Chiefs and his tragic loss is a huge blow to all of us as he was a good chief and our advisor. He also served as a role model after he got a Master’s Degree and his passion towards achieving a PhD,” he said.

Mashonaland West Provincial Development Coordinator, Mr Josphat Jaji, described the late Chief Mashayamombe as a humble person who was easy to work with.

“From the little time that I have so far spent here and from what I hear from those that worked with him for long, he was a simple and straightforward traditional leader,” he said.

He is survived by his wife, Dorcas Chigodora, four children and several grandchildren.

Chief Mashayamombe was previously involved in chieftaincy wrangle involving three other families seeking to dethrone him.

Mashonaland Provincial Assembly of Chiefs had to convene a meeting with the warring parties.

One, Mr Thomas Juta Hwakwakwa according to other aggrieved parties, was said to be the rightful heir.