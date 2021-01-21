After Zimbabwe cricket Series, Pakistan sales broadcasting rights to Southern African region of Protease Test series against Pakistan.

Source: South Africa tour to Pakistan will be broadcast in All Southern African region – The Zimbabwean

Resumption of cricket in Pakistan has attracted International sport broadcasters across the globe to telecast cricket from Pakistan.

During Zimbabwe tour to Pakistan, PCB face many hurdles to sales Media rights in African region and Unfortunately, Zimbabwe’s fan watch their team matches only on Youtube and Web streaming.

After the successful tour of Zimbabwe, the other Southern African team visiting Pakistan and play test and T20 cricket series from next week.

After premier sport networks PTV Sports and SuperSport had acquired Pakistan and Africa region’s media rights for Pakistan cricket, respectively last year, the PCB has now signed partnerships in North America, the Caribbean, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that Despite the challenging Covid-19 times, these remain incredibly exciting times for Pakistan cricket. The homecoming of all cricket has attracted leading sport broadcast partners to place Pakistan cricket on their networks which, in turn, will provide enhanced access to our fans and supporters across the world to follow and stay connected with us.

Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host, can follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya