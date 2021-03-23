Source: JUST IN: Don’t let doubters dampen your spirit’ – President | The Herald

President Mnangagwa

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to remain optimistic of the country’s growth in light of an expected bumper maize harvest this year.

The President said this in a message on his Twitter handle this afternoon.

“In 2019/2020, Zimbabwe had a maize harvest of 908 000 tonnes. This year the maize harvest is predicted to triple to 2.8 million tonnes – a record harvest post-land reform.

Zimbabweans, don’t let the doubters dampen your spirit. Our country is on the path to prosperity,” he said.

The country received above normal rains this season that have spurred growth prospects for the economy.