Source: Zim, Pakistan deepen ties | The Herald

Ambassador Musaka

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE and Pakistan are committed to intensifying cooperation in sport and culture as they continue to strengthen their existing bilateral relations.

Speaking at the Pakistan Day commemorations at the Embassy of Pakistan in Harare yesterday, chief director protocol and conference services in the Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ministry, Ambassador Pavelyn Musaka said there was potential for increased cooperation in other spheres including sport and culture.

Pakistan Day is a day when Pakistanis pay homage to the founding fathers whose services and sacrifices led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

“Relations between our two countries have been cordial for a very long time and I am glad they remain so to this day,” Ambassador Musaka said.

“Zimbabwe is determined to deepen and strengthen these relations in all spheres of our common interests. There are many opportunities for further growth in our relations. We need, for instance to enhance trade and economic activity between our two countries.

“Zimbabwe is looking forward to boosting our bilateral cooperation in these areas for the mutual benefit of both nations and peoples. Zimbabwe is grateful for the continued support it has received in the training of its defence forces through specialised scholarships and technical courses offered by Pakistan.”

Ambassador Musaka said Zimbabwe was equally grateful for short and long term courses offered especially in railway network management.

Deputy head of commission for the Embassy of Pakistan Mr Fariz Hasan said the relationship between Pakistan and Zimbabwe has been eventful.