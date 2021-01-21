Source: JUST IN: Govt to recruit 500 more nurses | The Herald

Acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Government will recruit 500 more nurses to augment the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic that is threating to overwhelm the health services, while the risk allowance for frontline workers is being reviewed, Acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

“Five hundred new nursing posts are being created to augment staff complements at treatment centres,” said Minister Muswere.

Despite the rising number of Covid-19 associated deaths, the Government notes that the infection curve is subsiding with the number of new infections going down.