PCB happy to host Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan cricket series on Pakistan’s soil 

Sources told The Zimbabwean, Cricket Zimbabwe had put forward a proposal to host Afghanistan in a bio-secure bubble, which will be used when Pakistan tour Zimbabwe in April for Tests and T20 series.

Sources told The Zimbabwean, PCB is happy to host Zimbabwe-Afghanistan cricket series in Pakistan, with a bio-secure bubble, which will be used when Pakistan tour Zimbabwe in April.

On the other side, Afghanistan wants to host Zimbabwe Oman, but due to high cost of arrangements of series is not finalized till to date.

After new lockdown restrictions in Zimbabwe aimed to halt a spike in Covid-19 cases, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announced a hold on all cricket activities in the country, including the men’s domestic T20 competition. Zimbabwe cricket have to apply for exemptions from the country’s Sports and Recreation Commission for their team to tour.

Sources told The Zimbabwean, Zimbabwe tour to Afghanistan has been postponed due to Afghanistan's reluctance and the high cost of the bio-secure bubble in Oman. If Afghanistan show willingness to play in Pakistan, everything done with very low cast and in pure professional manners.

Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host, can follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya