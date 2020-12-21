JUST IN: Heavy flow of traffic ahead of festive holidays

Source: JUST IN: Heavy flow of traffic ahead of festive holidays | The Herald

There is heavy traffic on the streets of Harare today as people prepare for the festive season. Some of the affected streets are Sam Nujoma Street and Jason Moyo Avenue as well as Simon Muzenda Street (4th Street).


The heavy flow of traffic started late last week as some companies closed for the holiday on Friday while some closed around midday today to allow employees to travel or to prepare for the holidays, which start tomorrow with the Unity Day.

