JUST IN: Minister appoints Air Zimbabwe interim board 

TRANSPORT and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has announced a six-member interim board for Air Zimbabwe following the contract expiry of the airline’s administrator last month.

Posting on his Twitter handle today, Minister Mhona said:

“This morning I am honoured to announce the appointment of the six-member interim board for Air Zimbabwe following the expiry of the contract of the airline’s administrator.

“The six are Mr A Bvumbe, P Kunaka, M Musanzikwa, K Magaya, N Chifema and G Chidzidzi.”

He expressed optimism that through implementation of good governance and accountability principles including mechanisms for regular reporting and feedback on crucial matters, Air Zimbabwe would strive.