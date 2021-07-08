Zim records highest single-day Covid-19 spike 

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 2264 Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day increase since the country’s first case was detected in April last year.

34 people also succumbed to the respiratory disease.

The latest development means the country has now recorded 60 227 cases, 42 330 recoveries and 1 973 deaths.

Mashonaland West recorded the highest cases after 401 people tested positive, Harare recorded 336 and Matabeleland South recorded 320.

Bulawayo recorded 122 new cases, Manicaland and Mash Central 189, Mashonaland East 289, Midlands 136, Masvingo 143 and Matabeleland North 139.

“All new cases are local transmissions. 10 362 PCR tests were conducted today and the positivity was at 21.8%,” read the report.

“706 new recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours leaving the national recovery rate at 70%. Active cases are 15 924.”

The report stated that to date there are 542 hospitalised cases where 135 are new admissions, 105 are asymptomatic, 315 are mild to moderate, 69 are severe and 17 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

“11 425 received their 1st dose today bringing cumulative to 819 058. 4 765 received their 2nd dose bringing the cumulative to 579 699.” further read the report.