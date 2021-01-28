Source: JUST IN: NAAZ suspend cross country events | The Herald

T endai Tagara

Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe have suspended all cross country events for this season.

This follows their failure to get an exemption from the Sports Commission to host the national competition next month.

Usually cross country events are held at the beginning of the season to give athletes, mainly middle and long distance runners, coming from off-season, the platform to assess their state of preparedness for different competitions and races.

A number of provincial and national cross country events were scheduled for between this month and next month.

The national event was set for February 20 in Kadoma.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara, said they have since suspended all cross country events.

Those which had been scheduled for this month had already been affected by the current suspension of all sporting activities.

“All cross country events have been suspended after a directive from the Sports Commission until further directive.

“We had applied for exemption to host the national cross country, so last week they said we cannot host, so we just have to comply,” said Tagara.

The development also comes after the Local Organising Committee of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships recently pushed back the event to next year.

The world event was supposed to take place on March 20 in Bathurst, Australia,but is now expected on February 19, 2022.