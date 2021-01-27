Source: JUST IN: National Heroes buried | The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The three national heroes – Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant General Sibusiso Busi Moyo, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joel Biggie Matiza and former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner General Major-General Paradzai Zimondi – have been buried at the National Heroes Acre this afternoon.

All of them died of Covid-19-related complications last week. They were buried in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 guidelines.

The burial of the trio, a first in the country since 1980, was presided over by Acting President Constantino Chiwenga. He said the three late national heroes dedicated their lives for the country’s independence and development.