President Mnangagwa and the new Canadian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Christian Buchan

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Four new ambassadors presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare today.

The four are the new Canadian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mrs Christina Buchan, Mr Udo Volz from Germany, Ghana’s Alexander Ntrakwa and Nicklaas Kandijii from Namibia.