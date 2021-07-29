Source: JUST IN: NRZ security guard shoots dead scrap metal thief | The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) security guard was on Wednesday arrested for murder after he allegedly shot dead a man who was stealing scrap metal from a workshop in Mpopoma.

The incident occurred at the NRZ Marshaling Yard, in Mpopoma, Bulawayo, where the security guard, Luckson Chinyama was patrolling.

Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Abedinico Ncube said the man was killed at around 4.30AM.

“Police in Bulawayo have arrested Luckson Chinyama a male adult aged 58 years of Westgate NRZ Security Camp, Bulawayo, who is employed as a security guard at National Railways of Zimbabwe in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Westgate, Bulawayo.

“On 28 July 2021 at around 0430 hours, Luckson Chinyama who was armed with a fire arm was patrolling at NRZ Marshaling Yard, Mpopoma, Bulawayo, saw the now deceased a male adult aged 40 years, of Mpopoma, Bulawayo stealing scrap metal from the Repair Siding Workshop. He advanced towards the now deceased and ordered him to stop. The now deceased dropped a wagon hand brake wheel and started running away,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said Chinyama pulled out his gun and shot once at the fleeing suspect.

“The security officer then fired one shot towards the now deceased and the now deceased fell down. He then proceeded to where the now deceased was and found him lying facing downwards. Bulawayo City Council ambulance was summoned and upon arrival, the ambulance technicians pronounced the now deceased dead,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said NRZ has suffered from vandalism and theft of property for some time now. “Investigations are underway and we would urge members of the public to desist from stealing metals from the National Railways of Zimbabwe as that threatens the economy and innocent lives should trains derail due to such vandalism,” Inspector Ncube said.