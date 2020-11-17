JUST IN: Obadiah Moyo trial date set

0

Source: JUST IN: Obadiah Moyo trial date set | The Herald

JUST IN: Obadiah Moyo trial date set
Dr Obadiah Moyo

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

Former Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo will stand trial on January 11 next year.

Moyo appeared in court today before regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna who furnished him with the trial date.

The former minister is being charged for his alleged involvement in NatPharm’s unprocedural contract with Drax International LLC to supply medicines and surgical sundries, and is consequently facing criminal abuse of office charges.

Related posts:

  1. NatPharm allays ARVs shortage fears
  2. NatPharm assures hospitals of smooth drug supply
  3. Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Felt Chin’ono ‘Crossed the Line’ for Exposing Family’s Covid-19 Deals
  4. Second term fees scrapped • Govt recruits 6 000 teachers • Crash programme for learners 
  5. JUST IN: Zimbabwe to buy drugs directly from India: Ambassador
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *