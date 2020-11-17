Source: JUST IN: Obadiah Moyo trial date set | The Herald

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

Former Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo will stand trial on January 11 next year.

Moyo appeared in court today before regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna who furnished him with the trial date.

The former minister is being charged for his alleged involvement in NatPharm’s unprocedural contract with Drax International LLC to supply medicines and surgical sundries, and is consequently facing criminal abuse of office charges.