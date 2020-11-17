JUST IN: Civil Servants to get their bonuses this month

Victor Maphosa Herald Reporter

Government will this month start to pay civil servants their annual bonuses, which will be paid in two phases.

In a statement, the secretary in the Public Service Commission Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said Government has also agreed on a cost of living adjustment effective November 1.

“The Public Service Commission is pleased to advise that Government and Government workers’ representatives, meeting in the National Joint Negotiating Council have agreed on a Cost of Living Adjustment effective November 1, 2020.

“They also agreed on payment modalities for the 2020 annual bonus which will be paid in two phases, the first in November 2020 and the second in December 2020.”

He added that Government and workers will continue to engage and improve working conditions of civil servants.