Source: JUST IN: Parked car crushes toddler to death | The Herald

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

A one-year- four month-old toddler was crushed to death by a parked vehicle after it rolled back and ran over her while playing behind it with her sister.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Ndhliwayo confirmed the incident that happened at Katanya Farm in Bindura. The toddler Lia Kajokoto and her sister Flora (8) were playing outside, behind a parked white Isuzu KB300 registration number ACR8266 belonging to Amon Kajokoto (45).

Ass Insp Ndhliwayo said the vehicle rolled back and ran over Lia. She sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Mt Darwin hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

“We are appealing to all drivers to avoid dangerous parking. We are reminding drivers to apply handbrake according to technical specifications and to apply a gear opposing gradient when the handbrake is malfunctioning,” said Ass Insp Ndhliwayo.

“Where there is doubt, improvise with stones. It is heartbreaking that an innocent life was lost.”