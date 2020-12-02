Source: JUST IN: President launches 2021-2025 Judicial Services Commission | The Herald
Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa has this morning launched the Judicial Services Commission 2021-2025 strategic plan at a ceremony at the Harare International Conference Centre.
The event was attended by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, UNDP resident representative Ms Maria do Valle Ribeiro, Chief Justice Luke Malaba, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Cabinet Ministers and other senior Government officials.
In his address, President Mnangagwa said the JSC was critical in the country’s drive to develop and achieve targets set in Vision 2030.
He said the judiciary was also important in the fight against corruption.
How can ED stand in front of people and pretend not to know what his security thugs are doing to us?
If the truth be told Zimbabwe’s judiciary should be critical in the fight against government suppression of even the mildest dissension by any of its people.
And of course, as ED said, the fight against corruption.
But that should be corruption by any and all of Zimbabwe’s people. And that includes a sister cousin smuggling our stolen gold out of the country for a millionaire uncle who already has more money in Dubai than he can spend in ten lifetimes.