JUST IN: President tours Agric Show stands 

0

Source: JUST IN: President tours Agric Show stands | The Herald

JUST IN: President tours Agric Show standsPresident Mnangagwa at Save Wave stand. The company is exihibiting solar systems

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa is touring exhibition stands at the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show in Harare where exhibitors are explaining their products.

President Mnangagwa tours a model Pfumvudza plot

The 110th edition of the agriculture show kicked off yesterday and is operating under strict conditions as per Covid-19 regulations and protocols.

So far, President Mnangagwa has visited stands belonging Sate Wave Technologies, Belarus and Agriseeds, among others.

 

President Mnangagwa touring the Belarus stand at the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show where he is viewing farming machinery.

He is accompanied by Lands Minister Anxious Masuka, Zimbabwe Agricultural Society officials and other senior Government officials.

Related posts:

  1. Government debunks land reform reversal
  2. Zimbabwe to double wheat output: minister
  3. Zimbabwe to double wheat output: minister
  4. President set to launch US$58m agric facility
  5. Belarus scheme 2nd phase boon for land reform
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *