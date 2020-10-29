Source: JUST IN: President tours Agric Show stands | The Herald

President Mnangagwa at Save Wave stand. The company is exihibiting solar systems

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa is touring exhibition stands at the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show in Harare where exhibitors are explaining their products.

The 110th edition of the agriculture show kicked off yesterday and is operating under strict conditions as per Covid-19 regulations and protocols.

So far, President Mnangagwa has visited stands belonging Sate Wave Technologies, Belarus and Agriseeds, among others.

He is accompanied by Lands Minister Anxious Masuka, Zimbabwe Agricultural Society officials and other senior Government officials.