Source: JUST IN: Top cops arrested in Rushwaya gold case | The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya’s gold saga involving 6kg that was seized while allegedly being smuggled to Dubai has sucked in two more Zimbabwe Republic Police bosses, police have revealed.

In a statement this morning, police said they have now arrested six people in connection with the recovered gold worth US$333 000.

“The ZRP confirms that six more suspects have been arrested in connection with the gold smuggling investigation on Henrietta Rushwaya. These are; Ali Mohamad, Gift Karanda, Stephen Chenjerai Tserayi, Raphios Mufandauya, Superintendent Shoko and Det. Chief Inspector Chimhungu,” Police said.

Police said all the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Rushwaya, who is seeking bail at the courts, remains in custody following her arrest at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Monday morning.