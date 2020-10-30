Source: JUST IN: Rushwaya expected to make full bail application | The Herald

Senior Reporter Nyore Madzianike

Henrietta Rushwaya is expected to make a full bail application after magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna granted the State application to withdraw its bail consent.

The State led by Mr Garudzo Ziyaduma applied that Rushwaya be jointly charged with accomplices Superintendent Douglas Shoko and Detective Chief Inspector Paul Chimhungu for bail application.

Shoko and Chimhungu were arrested in connection with Rushwaya’s gold smuggling case and are yet to appear before a magistrate.

Indications are that the State has preferred bribery and unlawful possession of gold to the smuggling charges that Rushwaya is facing.