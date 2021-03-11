Source: JUST IN: TM Pick n Pay fraudsters in Court | The Herald

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Two suspected fraudsters have appeared in court on allegations of defrauding TM Supermarkets of $22 million after misrepresenting to Steward Bank that they were it’s top finance managers.

Tonderai Selesio Chagweda (28) and Wellington Jombe (34) were facing fraud charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Richard Mangosi.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelotte Mutsokoti opposed bail on the grounds that accused will interfere with investigations. He further submitted that the accused persons are likely to abscond if granted bail.

The matter was remanded to tomorrow for full bail application.