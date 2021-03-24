Source: JUST IN: UFIC Pastor loses US20K in stand deal | The Herald

Nyore Madzianike

Senior Court Reporter

A PASTOR at United Families Church International (UFIC) lost US$20 000 to a self-styled intermediator between land barons and homeseekers, who sold him a non-existent residential stand in Harare.

Pastor Armstrong Chitauro allegedly lost the money to Rodrick Kuvarega of Kambuzuma, Harare.

Kuvarega today appeared at the Harare magistrate court charged with fraud.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Ms Tafadzwa Miti, who remanded him to April 6 on $10 000 bail.

Allegations leading to Kuvarega’s arrest are that sometime in April 2018, Pastor Chitauro was looking for a residential stand to buy in Harare.

He allegedly told Pastor Chitauro that there was 1000 square-metre stand in Haydon Park which was being sold by Trigwow Investment (Pvt) Limited.

Kuvarega is said to have told Pastor Chitauro that he was authorised to sell the stand on behalf of Trigwow Investments.

Pastor Chitauro allegedly agreed to buy the stand and pay in installments.

On April 4, 2018, Pastor Chitauro paid US$10 000 towards the purchase of the stand and settled the balance over 12 months.

Sometime in March 2019, upon paying full amount, approached Kuvarega with intentions to start building.

It was when he learnt that Trigwow Investments had not authorised Kuvarega to sell the stand.

Pastor Chitauro also learnt that the piece of land had already been sold to Hazvinei Munyuki on August 15, 2016.

He then went to lodge a complaint with the police leading to Kuvarega’s arrest.

Mr Tapiwanashe Zvidzai prosecuted.