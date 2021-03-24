ZLHR commemorates the International day for the right to the truth 

ZLHR STATEMENT ON THE INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR THE RIGHT TO THE TRUTH CONCERNING GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS AND FOR THE DIGNITY OF VICTIMS

On the International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross

Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims, Zimbabwe

Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) calls upon the state to take concrete

measures designed to reveal the truth concerning gross human rights

violations that have occurred in Zimbabwe. ZLHR also urges the state

actors to take steps to restore the dignity of the victims of gross

human rights violations by initiating necessary processes to provide

reparations to the victims, survivors and their relatives.

The International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross

Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims is celebrated

every year on 24 March.

It aims to honour the memory of victims of gross and systematic human

rights violations and promote the importance of the right to truth and

justice. In addition, it seeks to pay tribute to the people who have

devoted their lives to or lost their lives in the struggle to promote

and protect the human rights of everyone. The day is also an

opportunity to celebrate the important work and values of Archbishop

Oscar Arnulfo Romero. Archbishop Romero was assassinated after he

denounced violations of the human rights of the most vulnerable

populations and defended the principles of protecting lives, promoting

human dignity and the rejection of all forms of violence.

The right to the truth about gross human rights violations and serious

violations of human rights law is an inalienable right. Such a right

imposes an obligation on the state to protect and guarantee human

rights through conducting investigations and the provision of

effective remedies and reparations to the victims of gross human

rights violations. The right to the truth implies the knowledge of the

complete truth as to the events that transpired, the specific

circumstances in which the violations took place, who participated in

them and the reasons for the violations. In addition, the relatives of

the victims of torture, summary executions, and enforced

disappearances are entitled to know what happened to the victims.

Although the Constitution of Zimbabwe established the National Peace

and Reconciliation Commission, ZLHR remains concerned that many

victims and survivors of gross human rights violations have not yet

been able to know the truth about what happened to them, their

relatives, friends or neighbours.

The Gukurahundi massacres remain a sore point in the history of

Zimbabwe and it is worrying that the state has not yet conducted

thorough investigations into these gross human rights violations that

qualify as genocide under international law. ZLHR has collaborated in

the past with other like-minded organisations to compel the state

actors to release information to establish the truth. In the

constitutional case of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights & Another v

The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe & Another filed as case No.

311 of 1999, the applicants sought a court order for the release of

information to establish the truth about Gukurahundi. Although the

case was dismissed, ZLHR joins all progressive people who continue to

call on state actors to release information for the truth to be

established and bring the perpetrators of the massacres to account and

pay reparations to the families of the victims and survivors.

The right to the truth and dignity of victims requires that the state

pay reparations for the state-sanctioned gross violations and

apologise. Similarly, the state should promptly and thoroughly

investigate all documented cases of human rights violations such as

disappearances of human rights defenders that have occurred in the

past.

The August 1 2018 shootings must also be thoroughly investigated and

the perpetrators held accountable. The relatives of all those who were

murdered in cold blood by state security agents on that day are

entitled to full knowledge about what happened to the victims as well

as reparations from the state.

On this International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross

Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims, ZLHR urges

state actors to:

o Take concrete measures designed to reveal the truth concerning gross

human rights violations that have occurred during different periods in

Zimbabwe’s history,

o Take steps to restore the dignity of the victims of gross human

rights violations by making reparations,

o Investigate the reported and documented cases of enforced disappearances,

o Pay reparations to the relatives of the victims of enforced disappearances,

o Urgently investigate all documented cases of gross violations and

make the perpetrators accountable and pay reparations to the relatives

of the victims.