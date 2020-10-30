Source: JUST IN: US$50 000 burnt in house inferno | The Herald
Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter
A Chitungwiza businessman’s house was this afternoon gutted by fire with more than US$50 000 cash burnt inside and nearly all property worth over US$30 000 reduced to ashes in the inferno.
The whole metal roof of the seven-roomed house was destroyed.
While the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained, the house owner Mr Petros Paurai said neighbours who witnessed the fire outbreak claimed that a gas tank exploded in the kitchen.
The incident, which has left the local community shell shocked, occurred around mid-day in Zengeza 4 at an area popularly known as Pagomba.
