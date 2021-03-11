Source: JUST IN: Vaccine awareness critical- Govt | The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere recently in Gweru

Government says continued education on the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccines is critical to encourage the uptake of the immunisation.

Experts are encouraging people to take the vaccination so as to save the country from another wave of infections, following the delicate gradual reopening of economic and social spaces.

Midlands provincial medical director Dr Reginald Mhene said the uptake of the jabs is always encouraging.

“We have teams doing health education and in places where we have done the awareness campaigns, the uptake is higher.

“There is always some misconceptions about vaccination against Covid19. That is usually cleared after awareness campaigns. For example, in Kwekwe, I was part of the team that told health staff the benefits of being vaccinated and that day, there was a huge uptake,” said Dr Mhene.

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga said the negativity around Covid-19 vaccination is a function of misconceptions and mistaken belief.

He was the first person in Zimbabwe to take the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

The medical superintendent at Gweru Provincial Hospital Dr Fabian Mashingaidze said all doctors under his supervision have now been vaccinated.

“The Covid-19 vaccination programme is ongoing here. All our doctors have now been vaccinated.

“The uptake from the junior staff has been slow but we hope they will be encouraged to take the vaccines,” said Dr Mashingaidze.

Midlands has 250 health facilities which include hospitals and clinics and 300 health workers have contracted the virus but they have all recovered.