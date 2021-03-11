Source: JUST IN: 2000 ha winter maize salvaged in Chiredzi | The Herald

George Maponga in Masvingo

Government’s intervention to speed up harvesting of last year’s winter maize in Chiredzi is paying dividends with over 2 000 hectares mopped of the staple grain over the past week.

Harvesting of the long variety winter maize crop at Hippo Valley and Triangle estates was supposed to be completed last December but incessant rains made fields inaccessible.

Government recently deployed a specialised combine harvester, mobile grain dryers and automatic bagging machines to salvage the crop within two and half weeks.

Provincial Agritex officer Mr Aaron Muchazivepi says the intervention is paying dividends with 2046 ha of the 3659ha now cleared of maize.

Harvesting is expected to be complete by end of next week.

An anticipated over 16 000 tonnes of grain should be at the GMB depot at Nandi in Chiredzi.