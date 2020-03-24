Source: JUST IN: Wilkins upgrade on course | The Herald

Wilkins Hospital

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Chinese companies operating in Zimbabwe have invested more than US$500 000 towards the upgrading of Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital to control the spread of Covid-19, China Africa, Economic and Culture Exchange Research Centre chairman Mr Steve Zhao has said.

In a telephone interview this morning, Mr Zhao said the Chinese companies operating in Zimbabwe had put in place US$500 000 towards the upgrading of Wilkins.

He said an additional US$150 000 was put in place towards the procurement of medical equipment, which include oxygen machines, breathing machines, test kits and protective suits which include masks and other protective clothes for health workers.

“We are expecting some of the equipment to arrive in the country this week. We want Wilkins Infectious Disease Hospital to match international standards in compacting the pandemic. The teams on the construction site are now working on 24 hours to speed up the upgrading the of hospital,” said Mr Zhao.

In addition, he said the Chinese Embassy is also mobilising resources to fight the spread of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe. He said that more Chinese doctors will come to Zimbabwe to assist in containing the pandemic.

“As of now we have nine doctors from Wuhan. Those who are in the country are training local doctors to fight the pandemic. If the need arises more doctors from China will be coming to Zimbabwe to contain the spread of the pandemic, which is a global phenomenon.”