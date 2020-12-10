Source: JUST IN: ZCC sets up technical college in Karoi | The Herald

Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) is setting up the first tertiary institution in Karoi, Hurungwe district, a move that dovetails with the President’s Vision 2030 of transforming the country into an upper middle income economy.

Sainos-Enganis Zion Technical College, which is almost 80 percent complete, will offer certificates and diplomas in various disciplines such as Agriculture, Information Communication Technology (ICT), Machine Shop and Engineering, Automotive, Clothing and Textile, Carpentry and Hospitality and Tourism.

The college will open its doors to first students early next year while introduction of courses will be done in situ starting with agricultural related courses.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony of the institution on Thursday last week, Mr Ronny Levi Musan, Honorary Consul of Zimbabwe to Israel who was the guest speaker at the ceremony said efforts were underway to attract Israeli technology and academics to support the new college.

The ground breaking ceremony was not done prior to construction of the state-of-the-art complex due to various reasons.

“This academy is the future of this nation. When it comes to relations with Israel, especially when we talk about schools, academies, and universities, Israel today is a technological power house, which affects the entire world,” he said.

“The collaboration we have with the Bishop (Mutendi) is going to see us being deeply involved in imparting knowhow and technology from Israeli.

“The technology we use in Israel will help you grow because you (Zimbabweans) are hardworking people, and if we can bring Israeli knowhow, it will be Israel’s blessing back to you,”

In his remarks, ZCC leader, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi said the setting up of the tertiary institution in Mashonaland West was symbolic because the late ZCC founder Samuel Mutendi received the Holy Spirit in Chegutu, which is also part of the province.

He said his church was finalising setting up of a branch in Israel through the assistance of the country’s consul.

“We have two schools already in the province and this technical college,” he said.

“We hope to get all the technological support from Israel for this school. Israel turned the desert into an arable area through their technology.”

He said the strong ties between Zimbabwe and Israel will continue to prevail through politics and religion.

Bishop Mutendi outlined the need for his church members and the nation in general to continue observing and adhering to Covid-19 guidelines as the pandemic.

Hurungwe Central legislator Dought Ndiweni applauded ZCC for remembering his constituency.

He said the decision to establish a tertiary institution in his constituency shows how the Second Republic under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been working with the church to improve social amenities.

Bishop Mutendi, Mr Musan and Mr Ndiweni also planted trees at the institution to commemorate national tree planting day while Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira also toured the institution.