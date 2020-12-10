Source: JUST IN: Government applauds Gokwe Town Council | The Herald

Prof Mavima

Precious Manomano

Gokwe Town Council has been lauded for its efforts in improving service delivery for its residents.

Speaking at a hand over ceremony of two tipper trucks and three service vehicles over the weekend, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Paul Mavima said the efforts were a step in the right direction towards complementing the Government’s vision of attaining upper middle income economy by 2030.

“People should pay bills on time because that is where council get the money from. When people get employment in councils, they forget that all the money in the council is blood and sweat of the residents,’’ said Minister Mavima.

He urged the council to utilise resources wisely and encouraged residents to take an active interest in how the funds are used.

Minister Mavima denounced corruption which he said has become a daily activity in local authorities across the country.

‘’We have councils that have sold land over a long period of time but when you look at the development of services, there is nothing to show. Councils are failing to deliver services and they are involved in corrupt activities and stealing money.”

He said Gokwe is expected to achieve a city status by 2030.

Gokwe Town Council was established under the Urban Councils Act Chapter 29.15 in 2006.