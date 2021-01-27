Source: JUST IN: Zim Covid-19 deaths rise to 1 103 | The Herald

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe has now recorded 1 103 Covid-19 deaths after 28 more were recorded yesterday.

Harare recorded 13 deaths, Bulawayo 2, Manicaland 1, Mashonaland Central 2, Mashonaland East 1, Mashonaland West 3, Midlands 2, Masvingo 1, and Matabeleland South 3.

This comes as the country recorded 358 new cases yesterday, with of them being local transmissions.

All provinces reported cases yesterday but Harare had the highest of 159.

As of January 25 at 3pm, Zimbabwe had 213 hospitalised cases; 139 being mild to moderate, 62 severe and 12 in intensive care units.

Yesterday, 3 061 tests were done while 536 new recoveries were reported, leaving the national recovery rate at 73,2 percent.

Active cases went down to 7 488, with Harare having the majority at 3 045.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has now recorded 32 004 cases, 23 413 recoveries and 1 103 deaths.