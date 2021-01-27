Source: 185 projects completed in 3 years | The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

The Second Republic has completed 185 infrastructure development projects since 2018 with work in progress on another 186.

Major gains of the last three years are part of an accelerated drive for infrastructural development, part of President Mnangagwa’s vision of creating an upper middle income economy by 2030.

The huge strides in social investment programme include schools, clinics, roads, boreholes and bridges being commissioned or upgraded with work continuing on water supply schemes, dam construction, more road upgrades and construction of bridges.

Several houses were completed and have already been occupied while others are awaiting allocation with many more still under construction in several areas.

Some of the projects are being implemented under the Government’s Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP).

A report from Government by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, shows key projects that have been completed and those still being implemented.

The data in the report was mainly compiled by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and outlines key projects both completed and uncompleted.

According to the report, 93 projects were completed in 2018 while 17 were commissioned in 2019.

Despite the disruptions brought about by the Covid-19 furlough, Government managed to complete 75 major projects in 2020.

Of the completed projects, Harare province has the highest number with 67, followed by Masvingo with 25, Matabeleland North 23, Manicaland 22 and Bulawayo 20.

Of the ongoing developments, Masvingo has the highest number at 70, followed by Manicaland with 47 and Midlands with 35 projects.

This shows the Second Republic’s vigorous push for development in every corner of the country through improved service delivery.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Local Government and Public Works Mr Hamandishe Chinyengetere commissioned the report three weeks ago.

Some of the projects were undertaken in the health sector, most of them aided the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These include construction and rehabilitation of pharmaceutical stores and sprucing up radiotherapy facilities in Bulawayo. Most of the improvements in the health sector were aimed at improving access.

More clinical procedures can now be done at small facilities, reducing patient referrals to major cities and moving towards the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s vision of universal health coverage.

The Covid-19 pandemic required the availing of isolation centres and wards for treating patients without mixing them with those with different ailments and Government responded swiftly.

Major developments were also recorded in the education sector especially with the aim of protecting learners from the Covid-19 pandemic, which among other things, required the breaking of classes into smaller groups, in keeping with social distancing regulations.

Government is also on a major recruitment drive especially in the education sector where several posts were created and accommodation facilities for teachers are being constructed.

Universities have also received huge attention from Government like the construction of innovation hubs which are aimed at capacitating the full implementation of the education 5.0 curriculum —anchored on driving innovations at tertiary institutions.

Law enforcement agents had their offices spruced up with the construction of the state-of-the-art CID headquarters in Harare being completed.