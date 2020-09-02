JUST IN: Zimbabwe to receive normal to above normal rainfall for the 2020/21 season

Senior Agricultural Reporter

Zimbabwe is expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall for the 2020/21 season.

This was said by the Environmental, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu this morning through a virtual platform when he presented the 2020-21 seasonal forecast for Zimbabwe.

Region 1, which comprises the bulk of Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, north eastern parts of the Midlands and parts of Manicaland, will receive normal to above normal rains from October 2020 to March 2021.

Region 2, which consists of the bulk of Matabeleland North, parts of Midlands, and parts of Mashonaland West will receive normal to below normal rainfall during the period October to December 2020 and receive normal to above normal rainfall for the period January to March 2021.

Region 3, which consists of Masvingo, most parts of Midlands, extreme southern parts of Manicaland and the bulk of Matabeleland South will have normal to above normal rains from January to March 2021.