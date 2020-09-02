Source: Opposition leader Ngarivhume granted $50,000 bail – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

High Court judge, Justice Siyabona Musithu has granted opposition transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume $50 000 bail and barred him from sharing messages on Twitter and to report three times a week to the nearest police station.

Ngarivhume, who called for the July 31 street protests, was arrested together with freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and charged with inciting the public to commit violence.

Ngarivhume has been in remand prison for over a month after being denied bail on three occasions with the State describing him as a security threat and flight risk.

Ngarivhume recently added constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku to be part of his defence team.