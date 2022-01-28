Source: Kambarami approaches High Court to stop by-election – #Asakhe – CITE

Former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor and councillor for Ward 3 Tinashe Kambarami has approached the High Court seeking an order to bar the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) from holding by-elections in the ward.

Kambarami was stripped off his position following allegations of theft, a decision that was later dismissed by the Supreme Court and he has been awaiting his reinstatement since then.

Kambarami, through his lawyer, Maqhawe Mpofu of Samp Mlaudzi and Partners, challenged ZEC for listing his ward as vacant.

Bulawayo High Court Judge, Justice Maxwell Takuva postponed the matter to February 2, after one the respondents in the matter, MDC-T said they needed time to go through the papers as they had been served on the same day.

“Pending the finalisation of the application for a declaratur in case number HC 989/21, 5th Respondent be and is hereby interdicted from proclaiming or announcing a date for holding by – election for Ward 3 in Bulawayo. The Respondent who opposes this application be and is hereby ordered to pay costs of suit on an attorney client scale,” read the application.

“Pending the finalisation of the application for a declaratur in case number HC 989/21, 5th Respondent be and is hereby interdicted from holding a nomination Court for Ward 3 in Bulawayo by virtue of proclamation of an election date.”