Source: Kariba drowning victims’ bodies retrieved -Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE in Kariba have retrieved the bodies of four men — two members of the Zimbabwe National Army and two fishermen — who drowned after their motorised boat capsized on Saturday last week.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the four as soldiers Tatenda Nekati (36) and Nxobile Ncube (age not given), while the fishermen are Trust Phiri (24) and Adson Mupiringano (40).

The four went missing on Saturday after the dinghy they were travelling in capsized between Nyaodza Fishing Camp and Wafa Wafa army camp.

One person survived the accident after clinging to a 20-litre empty container for more than two hours before he was rescued by fishermen who were on a fishing expedition on the lake.

The boat capsized because of suspected overloading.

“The first body was retrieved Sunday evening, while the other three were retrieved yesterday (Monday) and were taken to Kariba District (Hospital) mortuary for post-mortem. The police urges the public to be safety conscious when using dinghy boats,” Nyathi said.

In 2021, five people perished in the same lake after their boat capsized due to heavy currents.

Meanwhile, in another matter elsewhere, a 14-year-old Bindura boy drowned while fishing at a dam last week on Friday afternoon.

According to Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe the minor was fishing with his friends when tragedy struck.

“I can confirm a sudden death case in Bindura where a minor (14) drowned in Musana, Bindura while on a fishing spree with his friends,” Mundembe said.

It is alleged that the teenagers went fishing using mosquito nets at a local dam and the now deceased waded into the deeper end of the dam and drowned.

The police sub-aqua unit has since retrieved the body. Mundembe warned people especially minors to desist from playing near water bodies.