Source: Zambian national up for human trafficking –Newsday Zimbabwe

A ZAMBIAN citizen was yesterday arraigned before Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera facing two counts of trafficking Ugandan nationals into Zimbabwe.

Kimbungwe Yub Ibrah (28) was remanded in custody to September 21 for trial commencement after the State successfully opposed bail.

Prosecutor Pardon Dziva told the court that on an unknown date between 2021 to 2023, Ibrah misrepresented to one Dennis Mageya who is a Ugandan national that he had secured a job for him in Zimbabwe.

Ibrah allegedly assured Mageya’s parents that he had already secured the job, acquired a passport and would pay his transport expenses.

In August 2022, Ibrah reportedly paid Mageya’s fare from Uganda to Zambia via Tanzania.

It is alleged that Ibrah then smuggled Mageya into Zimbabwe and the two stayed in Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls, Harare.

The court further heard that Ibrah exploited Mageya by forcing him to distribute fliers which advertised him as a traditional healer, Sekuru Banda, who offered healing services.

Mageya would also withdraw money from three foreign currency money transfer accounts which were fraudulently opened using his details. It is also alleged that each time Mageya failed to withdraw money, he was denied food.

Mageya was, however, arrested on August 3 for overstaying in Zimbabwe, and he then revealed to the court the circumstances which led to his stay in Zimbabwe.

In the second case, Ibrah allegedly misrepresented to Muddathiru Sserugga, another Ugandan, that he had facilitated his travel to South Africa to study. Ibrah organised Sserugga’s travel to Zambia via Tanzania route until he reached Zimbabwe.

The court heard that Ibrah used the Chirundu Border Post to smuggle Sserugga who also stayed with him in Harare. Ibrah allegedly bought a cellular phone line for Sserugga and instructed him to create a Facebook account under the name Ruth Kereke to be used for motor vehicle advertisements.

It is alleged that Ibrah used Sserugga in fraudulent activities, while he promised him a trip to South Africa. Sserugga was arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.