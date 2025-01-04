Key projects transform societies

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (second from right) and Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi (third from left) listen to Resident Engineer dam and pipeline project Joel Mbatha (centre) during a tour of Muchekeranwa Dam in Mashonaland East yesterday. – Picture: Joseph Manditswara.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

The Government’s ambitious Vision 2030 initiative is gaining momentum, with key developments in Mashonaland East signalling a transformative shift towards national growth and sustainability.

Launched to transform Zimbabwe into an empowered upper-middle-income economy by 2030, the initiatives in infrastructure development, economic diversification, and social progress recorded in Mashonaland East serve as a testament to this vision.

During a provincial media tour yesterday, significant projects such as the Chivhu and Muchekeranwa dams, along with the Mahusekwa District Hospital, were highlighted.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the construction of Chivhu Dam is just the beginning, unlocking vast opportunities for economic growth.

“Chivhu Dam represents an integration of a number of activities in order to ensure that the dam is an integral part of the economy,” he said.

“It develops many tributaries related to tourism, domestic and industrial water use, and irrigation, currently supporting over 70 households.”

The dam is already supporting irrigation agriculture, with farmers around the dam benefiting.

Dr Muswere added that the dam will help ensure that the upper middle-income society is attained by 2030.

He also noted the importance of economic empowerment for local farmers, stating that irrigation infrastructure is crucial for agricultural productivity.

Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Aplonia Munzverengwi, said the dam and an accompanying water treatment plant, will resolve chronic water shortages in Chivhu.

“Chivhu town was experiencing a shortage of water. Now it will be a thing of the past,” she said, urging engineers to expedite the construction of water tanks.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Tatenda Mavetera, acknowledged the project as a realisation of national goals.

“We thank His Excellency our President for his visionary leadership, which has benefited the people of Chikomba West,” she remarked, noting the involvement of various community groups, including war veterans, women and youth.”