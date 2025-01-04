Heavy rains expected this weekend 

In a statement yesterday, the Met Department said the weather was expected to be partly cloudy and mild, with a chance of rain showers in Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West. As the day progressed, the rest of the country would remain partly cloudy and warm.

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

THE Meteorological Services Department has forecasted heavy rainfall today and tomorrow, across Mashonaland, Manicaland, and Midlands provinces.

In a statement yesterday, the Met Department said the weather was expected to be partly cloudy and mild, with a chance of rain showers in Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West. As the day progressed, the rest of the country would remain partly cloudy and warm.

In light of the forecasted thunderstorms, the department urged the public to stay indoors when thunder was heard to ensure safety.

Zimbabwe is experiencing moist and unstable weather, leading to widespread thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Recent rainfall data indicate significant amounts recorded in the past 24 hours, with Binga 130mm, Matopos 35mm, Kadoma 33mm, Plumtree 32mm, Gokwe 30mm, Gweru 21mm, and Chibhero 26mm.