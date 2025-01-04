Heavy rains expected this weekend

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Heavy rains expected this weekend 
In a statement yesterday, the Met Department said the weather was expected to be partly cloudy and mild, with a chance of rain showers in Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West. As the day progressed, the rest of the country would remain partly cloudy and warm.

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

THE Meteorological Services Department has forecasted heavy rainfall today and tomorrow, across Mashonaland, Manicaland, and Midlands provinces.

In a statement yesterday, the Met Department said the weather was expected to be partly cloudy and mild, with a chance of rain showers in Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West. As the day progressed, the rest of the country would remain partly cloudy and warm.

In light of the forecasted thunderstorms, the department urged the public to stay indoors when thunder was heard to ensure safety.

Zimbabwe is experiencing moist and unstable weather, leading to widespread thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Recent rainfall data indicate significant amounts recorded in the past 24 hours, with Binga 130mm, Matopos 35mm, Kadoma 33mm, Plumtree 32mm, Gokwe 30mm, Gweru 21mm, and Chibhero 26mm.

Related posts:

  1. Zim teacher in SA court over salary 
  2. High Court evicts ex-SMM mine worker from company house
  3. Bill Watch 39/2024 of 7th October [Budget Consultations 7-12 October]
  4. Top African Lithium Producer, Zimbabwe Plans Incentives to Encourage Mineral Processing 
  5. ED dangles incentives for local beneficiation 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *