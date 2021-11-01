Source: Killer hubby commits suicide | The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A Mhangura man who last Thursday night murdered his wife and two children before setting the family home on fire was found dead yesterday.

Ward 4 councillor, Mr Eniwe Murimbika, yesterday confirmed the death, saying Justice Musungavarume’s body was found floating in a dam by locals.

Sources at Mhangura Police Station said an autopsy would be carried out, but they suspected he had committed suicide.

The man from Plateau (Hunter) Farm, some six kilometres from Mhangura town, disappeared after murdering his wife, Leen Maungwe and two children.

Sister to the deceased, Ms Lisa Musungavarume, said her brother had accused his wife of infidelity before murdering her and the children.

“After confronting his wife over infidelity, my brother went to Mhangura before coming back on Thursday to attack his family,” she said.

Police had on Friday launched a manhunt for Musungavarume before the discovery of his body.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged couples to resolve differences amicably.

Meanwhile, police are still hunting for John Musani (33), who severely assaulted his two wives, killing one on the spot, last Monday at Citrus Farm in Chinhoyi, after accusing them of cheating with local gold panners.

Beauty Zindoga (24), died from her injuries, while Privilege Zuwerere (20) was rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where she is reportedly in a serious condition.