Source: Veterans Investment Corporation board announced | The Herald

Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

The Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has announced a nine- member board of directors for the Veterans Investment Corporation that will oversee the execution of investments by veterans of the liberation struggle in various sectors of the economy.

The Veterans Investment Corporation, which was launched on June 12 by President Mnangagwa, is owned by the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Fund and has various subsidiaries that will hold and manage assets in different sectors.

The new board is comprised of Mr Clive Mphambela, who represents the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Mr John Mafararikwa representing the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, as well as Mr Timothy Njekete.

Other members of the board include Ms Chiratidzo Mabuwa, Ms Emily Rusere, Ms Cecilia Dubiwa, Group Captain (Retired) Joyce Murozvi, Mr Jabulani Mbetu and Mr Sobhuku Dube.

All appointees, besides Mr Mphambela, are war veterans and hold professional qualifications and skills required to manage the board and its subsidiaries.